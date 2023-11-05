Actress-Beauty Queen Tops Miss Universe Philippines Online Poll

The actress-beauty queen landed on the top spot after a see-saw battle with Miss Universe Ukraine 2023 Angelina Usanova, who climbed the leaderboard quite meteorically. Former first-placer Shennis Palacios of Nicaragua went down to third place. There are still 13 days before the online poll closes, and it will be determined who will be announced as Silver Finalists during the preliminaries.

In a social media post, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization wrote, "Pilipinas, we need to keep voting!" It also reminded Pinoy pageant supporters to vote on the Fan Vote site to secure a spot in the semifinal round. Furthermore, it also reminded voters to check their emails to validate their votes in the Voice For Change online poll. While most from the leaderboard list have stayed in the Top 10, it is interesting to note that a lot of delegates have moved several places up from their former ranks but have yet to land in the Top 10. They include:Yesterday saw a lot of arriving delegates. Today's schedule includes finishing their registration, fitting sessions for their production number outfits and photoshoots with makeup sponsor MUBA Cosmetics. The 72nd Miss Universe edition will unfold on November 18 at the National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvado

