Actor-director Joey Paras, 45

'To all of our family and friends, we are saddened to announce that our Uncle Joey Paras passed away and joined our Creator this afternoon, Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:40 p.m. Unfortunately, his heart wasn't able to recover anymore,' said Paras' niece Zciara Shyne Sinchon-Fabian announced his demise on her Facebook account.She also asked for financial assistance in the same post, explaining, 'We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home.

He was also struck by Covid-19 in 2020. It was then when she also revealed that he needed P750,000 for an angioplasty operation and pleaded for help.The Facebook post ended with Fabian saying that the family will release details of Paras' wake once they fulfill the celebrity's hospital obligations.Paras graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a Mass Communication course, and trained under Tanghalang Pilipino.

Actor Joey Paras dies at 45Paras' breakout role was playing the lead in the drama film 'Last Supper Number 3' Read more ⮕

Theater actor and comedian Joey Paras passes awayTheater actor and comedian Joey Paras has died after a series of heart attacks on Sunday, October 29. Read more ⮕

Joey 'Bekikang' Paras passes away, 45Filipino actor-director Joey 'Bekikang' passed away on Oct. 29. He was 45. Read more ⮕

Comedian Joey Paras passes away at 45Comedian Joey Paras has passed away at the age of 45. Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies from alleged drowningDefining the News Read more ⮕

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54: US mediaLOS ANGELES (AFP) - Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54. Read more ⮕