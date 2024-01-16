Acne-Aid Skin Studio Concludes School Caravan at UST

Acne-Aid Skin Studio concluded its school caravan with a final stop at the University of Santo Tomas (UST). The event featured a 'Skin Talk' session hosted by Denise Heredia and a keynote speech by Dr. Gaile Robredo-Vitas on maintaining healthy skin.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maymay Entrata invests in RMA Studio AcademyMaymay Entrata and her vocal coach, Jade Riccio, have invested in RMA Studio Academy, an all-in-one creative hub in Asia. The academy offers private lessons, content studio, rehearsal rooms, and a world-class recording studio.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Smallholder rice farmers in Palawan receive cash aidSmallholder rice farmers in Palawan receive cash aid through the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance Program. They also express their wish for the government to understand their struggles and for paved roads to improve their market competitiveness.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Israeli Army Battles Palestinian Militants in Gaza StripThe UN Security Council demands aid for Gaza as the World Health Organization warns of a looming famine.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

US, Allies and Arab Nations Engage in Diplomacy to Avoid Veto of UN Resolution on Aid to GazaThe United States, key allies and Arab nations engaged in high-level diplomacy in hopes of avoiding another US veto of a new U.N. resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza ahead of a long-delayed vote now scheduled for Thursday morning.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Ukrainian President Hails Shooting Down of Russian Fighter JetsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the shooting down of two Russian fighter jets on Christmas Eve and claimed to have destroyed three more on Friday. He expressed optimism about Ukraine's air defense capabilities and its ability to negotiate with partners. However, concerns remain about battlefield disappointments and the future of Western aid for Ukraine's war effort.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Israeli Soldiers Continue Operations in Gaza, 69 Journalists KilledAt least 69 journalists were killed in the conflict as Israeli soldiers continue their operations in the Gaza Strip. The UN Security Council appealed for more aid for the Palestinian enclave but did not demand a ceasefire.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »