ACG spokesperson axed over Makati raid vlog

Vlogger Rendon Labrador interviews police Anti-Cybercrime Group chief Lt. Michelle Sabino during a raid on an online lending firm on Oct. 20. Image taken from Labrador’s Facebook Live video.MANILA, Philippines — The spokesperson for the police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) was relieved from her post amid the livestreaming by vlogger Rendon Labador of a raid on an online lending company in Makati on Oct. 20.

