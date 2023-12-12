Acer Unveils 'Conscious Technology' Vision and Climate Efforts

Acer Inc. unveiled its 'Conscious Technology' vision for the future of technology at a press conference in Dubai. The company has joined the RE100 initiative and aims to use 100% renewable electricity by 2035. It also plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Acer is committed to using 20-30% post-consumer recycled plastic in its products by 2025.





