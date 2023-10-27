Accountability vs responsibility

Most recently, an irresponsible and fraudulent accusation was made against the world’s second best pole vaulter, accusing him of doping his way in the championship world. Such an accusation was made even if Obiena has never tested positive for PEDs and has undergone anti-doping procedures in the world championships.
There is and has been a massive campaign against both misinformation and disinformation in our country and throughout the world, and while we often express that taking action against these is everyone’s responsibility, we must also acknowledge the fact that accountability is just as necessary. When we speak of responsibility and accountability, we must be able to first differentiate between the two.
Accountability, on the other hand, revolves around what happens after something has been done. It requires ownership of one’s actions and includes your response to it. Responsibility is, as they say, an ongoing duty and it is part and parcel of our daily lives. Learning new ways of solving problems helps us accomplish our tasks better with the goal of improving as we go along. headtopics.com
Since EJ’s post on the matter, hundreds of us have expressed our support which, in my mind, is a small contribution to all he has done for the Philippines. We can surely help him better by sharing his story as he stands for the truth. This 27-year-old boy from Tondo in his absolute best form is teaching people a lot of lessons, both in the area of sports and in life. Indeed he is a class act to follow – a great representation for our youth. A real game changer.
The Hungry Ghost Month traditionally refers to a month-long observation of Asian belief that dead relatives, wandering souls or vengeful spirits roam the earth For maritime transport alone, port officials are seeing 1.4 million travelers during the upcoming long holiday break to honor the dead and to vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Many more will... headtopics.com
Organizers await Asian Aquatics' response on postponement of Asian Age Group swim tiltThe Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PA) clarified that the postponement for the hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships has not yet been confirmed Read more ⮕