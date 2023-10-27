ABS-CBN PR tops TikTok entertainment info in PH

The account, managed by ABS-CBN Corporate Communications, provides the latest coverage of ABS-CBN’s stars, shows, and events, including highlights and much talked-about scenes from ABS-CBN shows.

@abscbnpr Tiktok account generated a total of 237.9 million video views in the third quarter of 2023 and placed fifth on the list of Top Stars of TikTok Philippines' Entertainment accounts for the period of July to September 2023.

Among its most popular and most viewed content include its coverage of ABS-CBN Ball, Star Magic events, Kapamilya media conferences, interviews with celebrities, and episode highlights of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “Dirty Linen,” “Senior High,” and “A Very Good Girl,” and more. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s TikTok account (@abscbn) emerged as the number one entertainment account for the third quarter of 2023, accumulating a total of 981.3 million video views.

2 ABS-CBN journalists honored for outstanding workABS-CBN News reporters Mike Navallo and Dennis Datu have been awarded by two different organizations for their outstanding works as journalists. Read more ⮕

ABS-CBN alumna Lynda Jumilla among UP's 2023 Glory AwardeesLynda Jumilla-Abalos is among the recipients of the 2022 Glory Awards, which recognizes outstanding alumni of the UP College of Mass Communication. Read more ⮕

Richard Gutierrez renews contract with ABS-CBNActor Richard Gutierrez remains a solid Kapamilya after he renewed his contract with ABS-CBN on Thursday. Read more ⮕

ABS-CBN, DILG ink partnership for 'BIDA' anti-drug campaignThe agreement on “Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan” (BIDA) aims to tap celebrities from the network to influence the youth, said Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos. Read more ⮕

ABS-CBN magiging katuwang ng DILG kontra drogaMagiging katuwang ng Department of the Interior and Local Government ang ABS-CBN sa programa nito kontra ilegal na droga. Read more ⮕

Richard Gutierrez aabangan sa bagong action seryeNananatiling solid Kapamilya si Richard Gutierrez matapos muling pumirma ng kontrata sa ABS-CBN. Read more ⮕