“It is expected that individuals who hold such positions conduct themselves with ethical and tasteful decorum while on air”

Last September 4, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board ordered the suspension of It’s Showtime for 12 days. Section 3(c) of the charter prohibits, among others, the television broadcast of indecent and obscene program materials.

With practically everyone in the program screaming out loud on their microphones, plus the very high pitch of its background music and sound effects, It’s Showtime may count as a hysterical and stressful noontime television program. headtopics.com

In 2010, ABS-CBN’s now defunct television program Showtime found itself suspended by the MTRCB for 20 days due to numerous complaints from the viewing public. Some news reports say the suspension was for a month.

In particular, the MTRCB took issue with the utterances made by actress Rosanna Roces in the episodes of Showtime aired on January 4 and 7, 2010.It was also reported that the suspension order issued to Showtime covered the television show Magpasikat, which temporarily replaced Showtime, and other similar programs. headtopics.com

In particular, Viceral said Soho was overweight, and he went on to tell the audience in Tagalog, “It will be difficult if Jessica Soho gets naked. It has to be gang rape all the time. The rapist will say, ‘Pass the pork,” and Jessica will reply, ‘But where’s the apple?”GMA broadcast journalists scored Viceral for his crude, crass, offensive language.

A columnist in a daily newspaper attributed Viceral’s unethical tirade against Soho as the consequence of Viceral’s previous work as a stand-up comedian in several bars in Manila.

