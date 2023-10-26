ABS-CBN magiging katuwang ng DILG kontra droga

Watch more on iWantTFC Magiging katuwang ng Department of the Interior and Local Government ang ABS-CBN sa programa nito kontra ilegal na droga matapos pirmahan ang isang kasunduan para mas mapalawak at mapaigting pa ang kampanya ng gobyerno rito. Nagpa-Patrol, Job Manahan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Oktubre 2023

ABS-CBN, DILG ink partnership for 'BIDA' anti-drug campaignThe agreement on “Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan” (BIDA) aims to tap celebrities from the network to influence the youth, said Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos. Read more ⮕

