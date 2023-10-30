Abra cops ready to secure teachers, stand in as poll workers

MANILA — Police officers in Abra have been trained for election duty and many are on standby in case more teachers tapped to be members of electoral boards, the provincial police said Monday.

"Mahigit 100 ang na-train na election board na ," Police Capt. Ronaldo Eslabra, spokesperson of the Abra Police Provincial Office, told TeleRadyo Serbisyo on election day. "Kung wala silang ire-report — hindi nila ibibigay yung totoong reason nila, sasabihin lang personal reason — ay hindi namin sila mapilit," he said, adding incidents of harassment and intimidation should be reported to the police.

Eslabra said that the provincial police has been augmented by 108 officers from the regional police office in light of reports of election-related violence in the province. Eslabra said some have cited lack of funds to run a campaign and low chances of being elected. Others have withdrawn to avoid conflict. headtopics.com

