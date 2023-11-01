Abolish electric cooperatives

For one thing, under the 1987 Constitution, all cooperatives — no exception is made for electric cooperatives — are to fall under the jurisdiction of the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), a fact that the CDA routinely points out, sometimes in bitter terms (for reference, see the opinion piece from 2020 shared on the CDA's official website at https://cda.gov.ph/updates/the-greatest-social-injustice-electric-cooperatives-are-not-cooperatives/).

