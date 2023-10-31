HEAD TOPICS

AboitizPower, WalterMart renew retail energy supply partnership

BusinessMirror1 min.

Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), through its subsidiary Adventenergy Inc. (ADVENT), recently secured a long-term retail energy supply deal with WM Shopping Center Management Inc. (WMSCMI) — the developer of the WalterMart community mall chain — to power 26 of its facilities spread around Luzon.

News Source

BUSINESSMIRROR

In support of Open Access, AboitizPower’s retail electricity services gives its partners and customers affordable access to dependable power via tailor-fit energy solutions, power quality and efficiency audits, and other value-added services.

Philippines Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: AboitizPower, WalterMart renew retail energy supply partnershipDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: AboitizPower books P26.7B net incomeSunStar Publishing Inc.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: AboitizPower, COTELCO sign MOA for line-clearing operations in CotabatoAboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) and the main office of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative, Inc. (COTELCO) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that will help support the latter’s initiatives to prevent the obstruction of electrical lines within its franchise area.
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Manila Cathedral urges faithful to visit tombs, pray for departed archbishopsSunStar Publishing Inc.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Climate walkers arrive in Eastern VisayasSunStar Publishing Inc.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Western Visayas celebrates peaceful BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕