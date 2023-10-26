AboitizPower renews power supply deal with Max’s Group commissary

Aboitiz Power Corp. said Thursday it renewed its retail electricity supply partnership with NoBia Inc., the commissary of the Max’s Group for the supply of 1.2 megawatts for the next four years.

AboitizPower agreed to supply power to NoBia’s food manufacturing and distribution center in Carmona, Cavite over a four-year period. AboitizPower’s retail electricity services give its partners and customers affordable access to dependable power via tailor-fit energy solutions, power quality and efficiency audits and other value-added services in support of the open access and retail competition regime.

Nobai’s first contract with Aboitiz Power covered November 2021 to November 2023. It was renewed until December 2027. ‘It is AboitizPower’s privilege to support that with the clean and reliable energy it can and will deliver,” said Yu. headtopics.com

