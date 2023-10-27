AboitizPower equips journalists with knowledge of energy reporting

IN A bid to stay at the forefront of reporting on crucial energy and power developments, journalists from various esteemed media outlets all over the Philippines gathered at a thought-provoking seminar, focused on writing engaging and informative energy news stories, last October 12 at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Metro Manila.

She also said that reporters must be keen on watching renewable energy developments in the country, in what she calls the “Big show”, a creative acronym for “Biomass, Geothermal, Solar, Hydro, Ocean/Tidal, and Wind Energy”, pointing out that renewable energy is gaining traction as the centerpiece of the country’s energy transition agenda.“The future of this industry is on innovations, so I hope you learn a lot from us ,” Velasco said.

