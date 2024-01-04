AboitizPower CEO Emphasizes Challenges in Philippine Energy Transition

Managing the complexities of Philippine geography and its socio-economic realities will determine the fate of its energy transition, said Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) President and CEO, Emmanuel Rubio, citing the need to increase and develop power plants and networks to strengthen energy accessibility. “This transition is not just about changing how we generate energy.

It’s about transforming our energy system to be more sustainable, equitable, and secure,” the executive said during a panel discussion of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) in Tokyo, Japan. “But unlike many other regions with interconnected grids, the Philippines is an archipelago of over 7,600 islands, which presents unique challenges in delivering energy to all corners of the nation,” he explaine





