Abercrombie & Fitch facilitated ex-CEO’s sexual exploitation of men, lawsuit claims

According to the complaint filed Friday in federal court in New York, Michael Jeffries, who ran the company between 1992 and 2014, “used his role as CEO of Abercrombie to prey upon attractive young men who believed that Jeffries was going to hire them as an Abercrombie model.”The complaint alleges Jeffries ran an expansive sex-trafficking operation, coercing and forcing young men to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money and promises of employment.

The total number of victims is believed to exceed 100, the lawsuit states, and “we anticipate more men coming forward in light of (the) filing,” said attorney Brittany Henderson, a partner of the firm representing some of the plaintiffs.

The complaint also names Jeffries’ long-time partner Matthew Smith as a defendant claiming that he sexually assaulted men alongside Jeffries. While Smith did not hold any official position at the company, he was still given access to non-public information such as sales reports and financial documents, according to the complaint, and allowed to hold “managerial authority.” headtopics.com

The 21-count lawsuit brings nine counts against Abercrombie & Fitch, alleging that the company was aware of Jeffries’ and Smith’s abuse and knowingly turned a blind eye to the “unfettered” amount of money that Jefferies withdrew from corporate-affiliated accounts in order to pay off victims.

“Abercrombie financially benefited in that as a by-product of the sex-trafficking venture, (the company) was able to employ male models to further promote their brand image, while simultaneously keeping Jeffries happy and productive, allowing him to rebrand the company’s image and transform it into a billion-dollar industry leader,” the lawsuit states. headtopics.com

