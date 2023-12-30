Abandoned US airfield revived amid China's growing influence in the Pacific

In the middle of the Pacific ocean, an abandoned US airfield once key to dropping the nuclear bomb on Japan – and nearly lost to history amid encroaching forest – is being revived. But as the Americans hack away at the jungle overgrowth at Tinian island airfield and other old, World War II-era bases across the region, it won't be with Japan on their mind.

Rather, it's Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific that is spurring the recovery of a slew of abandoned runways on the 40 square-mile (100 square-kilometer) speck of land that makes up Tinian, part of the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands. 'Rehabilitation of World War II-era airfields has provided Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) a rapidly executable avenue to enhance infrastructure in the region,' a spokesperson told Agence France-Presse. Though the statement mentioned a 'sense of urgency' enabling PACAF to 'enhance... warfighting capability and improve deterrent posture alongside Allies and partners,' it did not mention China directly





