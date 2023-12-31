Abandoned US airfield in Pacific being revived

In the middle of the Pacific ocean, an abandoned US airfield once key to dropping the nuclear bomb on Japan — and nearly lost to history amid encroaching forest — is being revived. But as the Americans hack away at the jungle overgrowth at Tinian island airfield and other old, World War 2-era bases across the region, it won't be with Japan on their mind.





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Marines revive abandoned airfield amid China's growing influence in the PacificUS Marines and Sailors are reviving an abandoned US airfield in the Pacific amid China's growing influence in the region.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Abandoned US airfield revived amid China's growing influence in the PacificAn abandoned US airfield in the Pacific, once key to dropping the nuclear bomb on Japan, is being revived due to Beijing's growing influence in the region.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

US revives Pacific airfieldAn abandoned US airfield in the Pacific, once key to dropping the nuclear bomb on Japan, is being revived due to Beijing's growing influence in the region.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

ASEAN and Japan Celebrate 50th Anniversary of FriendshipLeaders from ASEAN countries and Japan gather for a dinner in Tokyo to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their friendship and cooperation.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Philippines and Japan to sign multiple business agreementsThe Philippines and Japan are expected to sign more than five business agreements during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Japan, according to Trade Secretary Alfred Pascual. These agreements will further strengthen the investment ties between the two countries and demonstrate Japan's confidence in the business industry in the Philippines.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Japan to Increase Defense Spending by 16% to Deploy Long-Range MissilesJapan's defense spending will surge more than 16 percent next year under a record military budget approved on Friday by the Cabinet that will accelerate deployment of long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets in China or North Korea. It also will further fortify the military with F-35 stealth combat jets and other American weapons as Japanese troops increasingly work with allies and take on more offensive roles.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »