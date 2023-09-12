Abandoned houses in Tacloban City: 10 years after Yolanda

Rows and rows of abandoned housing units can be found in Guadalupe Heights in northern Tacloban City. Three presidents have taken their seat in Malacañang yet tens of thousands of houses for Yolanda-hit communities remain incomplete. Yolanda was one of the most powerful typhoons in history to make landfall on November 8, 2013. The super typhoon claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions from their homes.

Ten years later, Rappler visits some of the affected communities to see what life has been like since the disaster. A young tree grows under metal beams of what should have been a roof, beside a door frame that should have led to a bathroom. Outside, by the not-front door, a clump of grass taller than a man greets guests, bending forward in a gesture of welcome. Outside, what should have been a path between houses is a garden so thick that a human would need to cut through it to get across





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why climate activists are trekking from Manila to Tacloban, 10 years after Yolanda'I joined the climate walkers for the future of my grandchildren and future generations,' says a 64-year-old climate justice advocate

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

10 years after Yolanda, Tacloban rises from the ruinsAs the Philippines prepares to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Haiyan, Mayor Alfred Romualdez said survivors had 'moved on' from the disaster.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Activists to remember ‘Yolanda’ with 30-day journey to TaclobanA broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Tacloban to mark 10th ‘Yolanda’ anniversary as celebration of lifeTACLOBAN CITY – The 10th anniversary of super typhoon “Yolanda” (international name “Haiyan”) on November 8 will be a celebration of life and thanksgiving to all the countries, individuals, and organizations that helped this city recover from the disaster in 2013.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Tacloban to mark 10th ‘Yolanda’ anniversary as celebration of lifeTACLOBAN CITY – The 10th anniversary of super typhoon “Yolanda” (international name “Haiyan”) on November 8 will be a celebration of life and thanksgiving to all the countries, individuals, and organizations that helped this city recover from the disaster in 2013.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

NHA to distribute 5k housing titles to Yolanda victims in TaclobanDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »