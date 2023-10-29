Abalos: Too many poll watchers can indicate vote buying

In a statement on Sunday, Abalos said under Section 25 of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10946 “hiring or appointing more than two watchers per precinct per candidate" could lead to a presumption of vote buying and vote selling.

According to the Omnibus Election Code, vote buying involves giving money or anything of value, promising any office or employment and other offers to induce anyone to vote for or against any candidate or withhold their vote in an election.

It also said any candidate caught buying votes may face imprisonment of up to six years and perpetual disqualification from public office.

US fighter jets strike Syria after attacks by Iran-backed militia'These Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop,' says US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Read more ⮕

Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA execThe Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft and falsification charges against suspended Department of Agriculture assistant secretary Kristine Evangelista, Food Terminal Inc. Read more ⮕

UN chief appoints 39-member panel to advise on intl governance of AIUNITED NATIONS—UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday announced the appointment of a 39-member global advisory panel to report on international governance of artificial intelligence (AI) and its risks, challenges and key opportunities. Read more ⮕

DENR eyeing to build biodiversity research facility on Pag-asa IslandThe Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is aiming to establish a “modest” research facility on Pag-asa Island in the remote town of Kalayaan, Palawan next year. DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga recently visited Pag-asa Island, some 500 kilometers off Puerto Princesa. Read more ⮕

US strikes 2 facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in Syria following series of attacks on US forces in Middle EastThe US carried out airstrikes targeting two facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria on Thursday, according to a statement from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, following a series of drone and rocket attacks against US forces in the region. Read more ⮕

West Philippine Sea tops US-PH agenda in Asean defense meet in JakartaUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin 3rd is looking forward to meeting with his Philippine counterpart Gilbert Teodoro Jr., in the upcoming Asean Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM) conference in Jakarta to tackle in wider perspective the US-PH maritime engagements in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). Read more ⮕