Abadiano-led UP exacts revenge over Ateneo, keeps solo 1st in another close thriller

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons rode a big third-quarter run to exact revenge over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 65-60, in their second UAAP Season 86 showdown at the packed Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 29.

After mounting a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter off a strong third period, 54-42, UP suddenly found itself on its heels on defense as Ateneo responded with a huge 12-0 spurt, capped by a Jared Brown mid-range jumper for the 54-all tie with 5:55 to play.

A miracle three from Mason Amos at the 42.9-second mark proved insufficient down the stretch as Obasa inexplicably took it inside in the next possession and missed with Ateneo still down three, 60-63. “It took quite a while for us to get our rhythm offensively,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde as the Maroons managed to regroup despite the absence of keg cogs CJ Cansino (flu) and JD Cagulangan (knee injury).

"I felt near the end, we were more patient offensively, we were really executing, and we were able to get back in the game." Brown paced the loss with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 4-of-6 from three off the bench, while Obasa added 11 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 blocks before his unfortunate late-game blunder.

