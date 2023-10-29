Abadiano explosion vs Ateneo imminent, says UP coach Monteverde

Abadiano finished with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists in the Fighting Maroons' 65-60 win over Ateneo in their second round showdown, his highest scoring output so far in UAAP Season 86.
While the guard took a lesser role in college, Monteverde said it was only a matter of time before the scoring part of Abadiano’s game was unleashed. “Every day, I see him go to practice earlier than everyone. And, he was not discouraged [even if he is not scoring a lot anymore,” he added.Abadiano, for his part, said that they were just eager to get back at Ateneo, the team that gave the previously undefeated Fighting Maroons their first blemish in the season.
“We talked about this game, and the effort that we will give, that no matter what happens on the court, we are there. We are thankful that we got the victory,” he added. Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention... headtopics.com
Former Meralco Bolts import Tony Bishop has been tapped by Barangay Ginebra as the team’s import for the upcoming PBA... The Philippine women’s national football team’s Olympic hopes suffered a big blow on Sunday as they absorbed an...
Philippines Headlines
Maroons survive Blue Eagles comeback to draw paybackThe UP Fighting Maroons weathered a huge run by the Ateneo Blue Eagles to exact revenge against their rivals, pulling off a 65-60 win in their UAAP Season 86 second-round showdown. Read more ⮕