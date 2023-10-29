Abadiano explosion vs Ateneo imminent, says UP coach Monteverde

Abadiano finished with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists in the Fighting Maroons' 65-60 win over Ateneo in their second round showdown, his highest scoring output so far in UAAP Season 86.

While the guard took a lesser role in college, Monteverde said it was only a matter of time before the scoring part of Abadiano’s game was unleashed. “Every day, I see him go to practice earlier than everyone. And, he was not discouraged [even if he is not scoring a lot anymore,” he added.Abadiano, for his part, said that they were just eager to get back at Ateneo, the team that gave the previously undefeated Fighting Maroons their first blemish in the season.

“We talked about this game, and the effort that we will give, that no matter what happens on the court, we are there. We are thankful that we got the victory,” he added. Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention... headtopics.com

Former Meralco Bolts import Tony Bishop has been tapped by Barangay Ginebra as the team’s import for the upcoming PBA... The Philippine women’s national football team’s Olympic hopes suffered a big blow on Sunday as they absorbed an...

Gerry Abadiano shows way as UP squeaks past rival AteneoAbadiano led all scorers with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists before the season-high 17,406 crowd as the Fighting Maroons marked their first win over their bitter rivals since Game 1 of their Season 85 best-of-three finals series. Read more ⮕

Abadiano-led UP exacts revenge over Ateneo, keeps solo 1st in another close thrillerGerry Abadiano steps up big time to lift league-leading UP against rival Ateneo as the Maroons survive a thrilling revenge game even minus key cogs CJ Cansino and JD Cagulangan Read more ⮕

UP gets back at Ateneo for second straight winUniversity of the Philippines (UP) got back at Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), 65-60, to take its second straight win in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the jampacked Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 29. Read more ⮕

Dela Rosa, Makanjuola take charge as Ateneo trounces UEIt was a usual day in the office for Ateneo de Manila University as it imposed its presence over the lowly University of the East. Read more ⮕

Undermanned Maroons exact revenge against Blue EaglesOnly a week after their first encounter, round two between Ateneo de Manila University and University of the Philippines did not disappoint. Read more ⮕

Maroons survive Blue Eagles comeback to draw paybackThe UP Fighting Maroons weathered a huge run by the Ateneo Blue Eagles to exact revenge against their rivals, pulling off a 65-60 win in their UAAP Season 86 second-round showdown. Read more ⮕