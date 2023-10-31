A tribute to Delfin Wenceslao Jr.

Unfortunately, Del passed away in 2021. The management of DMWAI is now in the hands of his better half, Dra. Sylvia Wenceslao, and four sons. Two of his sons, Delfin Angelo (Buds) and Paolo Vincent (Paolo), have become good friends of mine. They share their father’s work ethic, expertise and humility. DMWAI is managed professionally with great ambitions. It makes me proud to see a home-grown Filipino company rise to a level of global competitiveness and endure generational succession.

It was Del’s second death anniversary last month. Owing that it is All Saints’ Day today, I honor this great Filipino for his strong entrepreneurial spirit, his industry and love for country. Del’s legacy lives on through his sons.The Japanese government takes care of its own. I recently met with newly landed Japanese consul general Takahiro Hanada, who briefed me on a game-changing program available to second generation Japanese descendants.

To avail, Japanese descendants are encouraged to reach out to Philippine-Nikkei-jin Legal Support Center. They will be conducting qualifying interviews in Puerto Princesa in November and December 2023 and in Cebu January-February 2024.

