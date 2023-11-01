A time for flowers, candles, prayers

Saying that death is part of life might seem a worn-out cliche; however, it is and will always be part of human existence.Death is happening today, and it will happen again tomorrow and in the days to come.At some point in the future, every human being will slip into the big sleep, with eyes forever closed.Kalag-kalag serves as a reminder for the living that remembering the departed is part of life.Without one’s ancestors, one would not exist in the world.

