A sweet dream of inclusive and effortless skincare

“With everything that I have to deal with every day, I would prefer applying the least amount of thinking for skincare because it’s often taken for granted. We aim to adapt to that mindset. I feel that skin is skin, and the only difference lies in the activities we engage in. That’s why we designed the skincare line to be as generic as possible, suitable for all skin types,” Dimples toldduring the launch of Dreamcake, a skincare line born in Korea but designed for Filipino skin.

“Our aim is for these products to resonate with people from all walks of life, transcending gender and social status barriers,” she explained. Priced at a suggested retail price (SRP) of P1200, but currently available at an introductory offer of P999, Dreamcake allows customers to dive into the Dreamcake experience without breaking the bank. Each multipurpose product is a toner, serum, moisturizer, essence, and even a primer, offering skin-savvy users the benefits of a comprehensive skincare regimen bundled into one.

“That’s why I teamed up with the Dream Team—skincare experts from Korea—to create a versatile skincare line that also brings you the joy of your favorite dessert,” added the actress-turned-entrepreneur with a touch of wit.

