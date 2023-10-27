A steel industry

Almost everything we use is made of steel or has been made with tools and machinery made of steel. Ships, trains, trucks and autos are made largely of steel. Even safety pins and needles are made from steel.
Our local steel industry never graduated from its humble beginnings. The government didn’t have a vision for the industry and the industry participants were happy making steel bars and running the beauty parlors. Except for Ben Yao.
Ben built up SteelAsia as today's market, capacity and technology leader in the Philippine steel industry. SteelAsia can produce three million tons of rebar per year, the largest in Southeast Asia. SteelAsia supplies more than half of the country's rebar consumption and about 70 percent of our country's steel bar requirements for infrastructure (high tensile steel).
The example we should have followed is South Korea. Indeed, we could have done it ahead of them because they were still mired in a brutal war in the early 50s. According to ChatGPT, South Korea implemented a policy known as “Heavy and Chemical Industrialization,” which aimed to build a self-sufficient, heavy industrial base. This included steel production, shipbuilding, and petrochemicals. The government provided financial support, infrastructure development, and incentives for steel production.
In both South Korea and China, the government's active role in providing financial support, infrastructure development, and regulatory frameworks has been pivotal in establishing and expanding their steel industries. These industries have become major global players, contributing significantly to their respective economies.
Thailand also has a well-developed steel industry with several steel mills, producing both long and flat steel products.