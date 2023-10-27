A soundtrack of toxic love

Today’s generation rising rockstar and fearless singer/songwriter Lesha is gearing up to rock your Halloween celebrations with the launch of her latest single entitled ‘”GO TO HELL!!!”’ A song that exudes the iconic pop-punk feel–fusing together defiance, heartache, and the empowering realization of self-discovery.

“I wrote this song over the summer. This one basically dives into all the messy vibes of a toxic relationship. The lyrics capture the gut punch of being let down by someone who couldn’t make up their mind,” Lesha shares.

“GO TO HELL!!!” was written over the summer locally with L.A.-based producer Dela and songwriter Krizia. As Lesha is best known for writing songs straight from her own experiences, you can be assured that this song is gonna make it big among her Gen Z followers. headtopics.com

Lesha continues, “I normally write based on true experiences, and at the studio, I was expressing the hardships I went through in my toxic relationship so we figured to pour out all my intrusive/unfiltered thoughts into this song.”

It seems like there’s no stopping Lesha from making reality-awakening songs that can foretell situations that some of us can best relate to. Before you know it, she has already tapped that innate energy among us to recharge us and be prepared to conquer our worst fears. headtopics.com

And her favorite lines go like this, “Go on and tell your story…Admit you did me dirty…Brought out the worst in me…Cause you knew me too well…Lost trust in everybody…Don’t say you did it for me…You killed the best of me…I’ll see you in hell”

She explains, “My favorite lyrics are in the bridge of the song because of the angst and resentment it expresses from losing trust in someone (which is the entire gist of the song). It kinda reminds me of the saying “hurt people, hurt people”. No matter how good you’ve been to a person, if they’re not at peace with themselves they will endlessly find ways to share their pain with you or dump all their negative energy/traumas on you to disrupt your peace. headtopics.com

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Filipinos cheered by surviving radio dramasDefining the News Read more ⮕

Japan court to make landmark transgender decisionDefining the News Read more ⮕

Charles Dantes, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

Alphabet and Microsoft see earnings rise on AI-infused cloudDefining the News Read more ⮕

Civilians massacred in DR Congo as clashes spreadDefining the News Read more ⮕

Vibal unveils new textbooks aligned with MATATAG CurriculumDefining the News Read more ⮕