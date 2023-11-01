A pizza horror show: A review of 'Five Nights at Freddy’s'

The film in release is directed and co-written by Emma Tammi, and Cawthorn is both producer and co-writer; despite the lackluster reviews that the critics handed out, Cawthorn has kept his finger on this project and must be pleased with it. Justification and vindication for Cawthorn must be sweet, as the US and global box office figures have wildly exceeded initial projections since its opening last week.
Manila audiences now get the chance to watch FNAF as it opened on Nov. 1, missing Halloween by a day. After a week of release elsewhere, it’s already the second highest-grossing film based on a video game, Mario tops that list; and it’s the best Blumhouse opening weekend of all time - $80 million in the US and $132 worldwide. The craziest fact is that the film had its streaming release simultaneous to its theatrical release, but that didn’t hurt its box office appeal.
But I will emphasize ‘child,’ as there is something simplistic in how the film’s exposition and narrative development is handled. Not much is created in adding depth to the characters, which may be the point, as most may just be waiting for the mascots to start causing mayhem.
But if this were a franchise, it would have been good to make more of an effort to make the main characters resonate. Still, we can’t argue with the success this film is enjoying; so who knows, the sequel may deliver more!
