Modern medicine has provided wonders in healing and treatment to preserve and achieve good health. Yet before the advancements, many people relied on plants with medicinal properties to treat their ailments.

Herbs and plants widely used for their medicinal properties have become a household staple. For instance, garlic is a popular spice that people commonly use in their dishes to add a burst of flavor. It is one of the earliest documented herbs used to maintain health and treat diseases, like controlling cholesterol levels and regulating blood pressure.

With the abundance of medicinal herbs across the country, the Philippine government took the necessary steps to keep everyone safe from misusing medicinal herbs by publishing an approved list of what they can use. One example from the Department of Health’s list is tsaang-gubat, which goes by other names like Scorpion Bush or Fukien Tea Tree. headtopics.com

The leaves of tsaang-gubat are traditionally used for their anti-spasmodic properties to relieve symptoms such as abdominal pain and diarrhea. Some people also use it as a mouthwash and body cleanser. Ampalaya has benefits like reducing inflammation, fighting free radicals, and reducing blood sugar levels

Even vegetables have medicinal properties to maintain good health. Bitter gourds or ampalaya can kill bacteria, reduce inflammation, fight free radicals, reduce blood sugar levels, and more. Its stems and leaves can also be used in cancer treatment, viral infections, bacterial infections, a bitter digestive aid, and diabetes. headtopics.com

Some fruits also have some medicinal properties, adding to their list of benefits. Guava or bayabas is one such fruit. It’s a phytotherapy plant popular in folk medicine as it’s believed to have active components to treat and manage various diseases, including malaria, gastroenteritis, ulcers, and toothache, among other ailments.

