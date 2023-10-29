A long time coming

According to a source, the resistance to the idea was not about the technology but the fact that the face to the idea was secretary Piñol and that the direct beneficiary would be an Israeli company also associated with Piñol. My response was: So what? If nobody else had the idea, the technology and the company to back it up, so what if it was Piñol?

A week later, PBBM attended the anniversary and ordered a review of the proposals submitted. That outcome has sparked hope among federation members and rice farmers in general and proves that Leony Montemayor was right in his hopeful view of PBBM. Truth be told, PBBM has slowly but surely been moving the ball towards the goal. He has frowned on our dependency in imports, called for a stop to pass-through tolls on agricultural products, etc.

During the controversial “rice price inflation,”government officials as well as some legislators had no second thoughts about reducing the import tariff on rice to lower prices. That was strongly opposed by farmers and the DOF, which is why it was denied. headtopics.com

In line with discouraging excessive importation, PBBM might want to form a presidential task force to investigate how cold storage facilities that were built to help cooperatives store harvested products ended up in the hands of importers and traders to the point that a law had to be passed making it illegal for cooperatives to “sublet” cold storage units to traders and importers.

