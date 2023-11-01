A grand tour through Oriental Negrense art

For the love of all that’s good and beautiful, if you’re in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental before the 26th of November, you must find the time to visit MUGNA Gallery over in Valencia town.

Step into MUGNA’s space, and you will find a virtual yearbook of the exhibits that have come to being in the past three years.

The show also introduces us to the works of a handful of artists whose works I want to see more of.

As far as I know, these works were prompted by the Buglasan Festival’s theme of “Garbo sa Kabisay-an,” in essence a celebration of Oriental Negrense scenes — and perhaps cares.

Curator Ixx does recognize the disparity in styles — but sees common ground in terms of depictions of places and people, finding in each one a unique element of the Negrense. He notes in his program for the show: “Putting together an exhibition to highlight the wealth and number of different styles, techniques, and personalities of a locale is always a herculean task, as the push and pull, the width and breadth of experience and paradigm manifest in countless ways.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: 3 teens held for gun ban violation in Negros OrientalSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Barangay chair bet in Negros Oriental town faces disqualificationSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Davao Oriental PLGU lauds Mati’s Investment ForumThe Local Government of Mati City in the Philippines hosted an investment forum to display its commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. Mayor Michelle N. Rabat highlighted the city's recent recognition as a tourism hub and its current growth, with developments like the Mati Fishport and the upcoming launch of the Mati City Airport.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 3K troops to secure ‘Undas’ in Negros OrientalSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: 3 winning BSKE bets with DQ cases unproclaimedCEBU CITY – Three candidates for barangay captain in Cebu and Negros Oriental won in the elections on Monday, October 30, but were not proclaimed due to their disqualification cases.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Miss Grand International founder calls out PH bet Nikki de Moura's conductMiss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil called out Philippine representative Nikki de Moura for being unprofessional.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕