A call to nurture the next generation of coffee farmers

Drinking coffee is ingrained in Filipino culture. A classic Filipino breakfast pairs bread with a steaming cup of coffee. Hot pandesal dunked into coffee with milk is a match made in heaven.In some regions, coffee-soaked rice is the ultimate comfort food. The rich aroma and bittersweet taste of coffee are the day's kickstart.For coffee aficionados, a morning without a cup of coffee is like a day without a burst of sunshine.
Low coffee production may be attributed to suboptimal farm practices, inadequate knowledge of coffee technology and a lack of access to quality inputs, credit, and financial resources. Our coffee's future also faces threats from climate change, crop diseases, water scarcity, and rural-to-urban migration.There are approximately 46,000 Filipino coffee farmers registered with the Department of Agriculture, with the average age of farmers in the Philippines estimated at around 57-59 years old.
The government and the private sector are continuously developing ways and means to help and improve our coffee industry and the livelihood of our coffee farmers. headtopics.com
Looking ahead, from 2023 to 2025, phase two, known as Project Coffee++, will focus on helping boost incomes by transforming livelihoods and propagating sustainable and regenerative agriculture. This will help develop resilience to climate change among participating smallholder farmer and further improve the productivity of their farms.
As initiatives like Project Coffee+ continue to support existing coffee farmers, we must also look towards inspiring the next generation of coffee farmers.On International Coffee Day, let us raise our mugs in appreciation of our coffee farmers' hard work. Coffee lovers may also play their part in nurturing the next generation of farmers. headtopics.com
Through Kape't Bisig, NESCAFÉ will provide a 10M-peso education assistance fund for children of coffee farming communities. This will help them complete their studies, specifically those taking agriculture-related courses.