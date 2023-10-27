A call to nurture the next generation of coffee farmers

Drinking coffee is ingrained in Filipino culture. A classic Filipino breakfast pairs bread with a steaming cup of coffee. Hot pandesal dunked into coffee with milk is a match made in heaven.In some regions, coffee-soaked rice is the ultimate comfort food. The rich aroma and bittersweet taste of coffee are the day's kickstart.For coffee aficionados, a morning without a cup of coffee is like a day without a burst of sunshine.

Low coffee production may be attributed to suboptimal farm practices, inadequate knowledge of coffee technology and a lack of access to quality inputs, credit, and financial resources. Our coffee's future also faces threats from climate change, crop diseases, water scarcity, and rural-to-urban migration.There are approximately 46,000 Filipino coffee farmers registered with the Department of Agriculture, with the average age of farmers in the Philippines estimated at around 57-59 years old.

The government and the private sector are continuously developing ways and means to help and improve our coffee industry and the livelihood of our coffee farmers. headtopics.com

Looking ahead, from 2023 to 2025, phase two, known as Project Coffee++, will focus on helping boost incomes by transforming livelihoods and propagating sustainable and regenerative agriculture. This will help develop resilience to climate change among participating smallholder farmer and further improve the productivity of their farms.

As initiatives like Project Coffee+ continue to support existing coffee farmers, we must also look towards inspiring the next generation of coffee farmers.On International Coffee Day, let us raise our mugs in appreciation of our coffee farmers' hard work. Coffee lovers may also play their part in nurturing the next generation of farmers. headtopics.com

Through Kape't Bisig, NESCAFÉ will provide a 10M-peso education assistance fund for children of coffee farming communities. This will help them complete their studies, specifically those taking agriculture-related courses.

2023 and Beyond with the Figaro Coffee GroupDefining the News Read more ⮕

These Filipino designs grace the stage of Miss International 2023The Philippines’ Nicole Borromeo wore a stunning piece by Dubai-based fashion designer Furne Amato Read more ⮕

PH’s Nicole Borromeo places 4th at Miss International 2023Defining the News Read more ⮕

SM’s Steven Tan named Winshang’s 2023 International Influential Person in shopping centersSM Supermalls President Steven Tan was recognized as one of Winshang’s Golden Censer Prize winners for being ‘The International Influential Person of the Year 2023 in Shopping Centers’ at the 2023 China (International) Shopping Center Summit in Shanghai on August 24. Read more ⮕

Swiss-Belhotel International Philippines forges partnership with Grab: A new milestone in hospitality and convenienceSwiss-Belhotel International Philippines, one of the fastest-growing hotel management groups in the world, has taken a significant step towards enhancing guest experiences and convenience by formalizing an extended partnership with Grab, Southeast Asia's leading app. Read more ⮕

LOOK: Nicole Borromeo is a colorful sea urchin in Miss International national costumePhilippines’ bet Nicole Borromeo wore a unique and quirky national costume for the Miss International 2023 pageant held in Tokyo, Japan – a sea urchin-inspired dress. Read more ⮕