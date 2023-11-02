96-year-old murder suspect nabbed after 33 years of hiding in Nueva Vizcaya

The suspect, Balog Pah-e, 96, a resident of Poblacion, this town, was apprehended on a warrant issued by Judge Romeo Habbiling of the Branch 14, Regional Trial Court, Lagawe, Ifugao. Pah-e was nabbed by the Ifugao Police Provincial Office, Regional Intelligence Unit-14, Regional Intelligence Division, 2nd Benguet Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15.

The Police Regional Police-Cordillera listed the suspect as the third most wanted person on the regional level, second MWP on the provincial level for the fourth quarter of this year, and No. 1 MWP on the municipal level for the third quarter of 2023.

Police said the suspect shot his victim with a shotgun in March 1990 and hid shortly after the incident.

