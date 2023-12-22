92% of Filipinos Face 2024 with Hope Despite Challenges, Survey Shows

Fewer Filipinos expect a more prosperous Christmas 2023, according to a Pulse Asia survey. Yet 92% say they’re facing 2024 with hope – a number unchanged from the year prior. Pulse Asia’s recent nationwide survey on the Holiday season puts a spotlight on a curious reality: the Filipino propensity for hope, even in challenging circumstances.

According to the survey, conducted from December 3 to 7, 2023, 92% of the 1,200 respondents said they are facing the new year “with hope” – a number unchanged from the same survey held almost a year prior in November 2022. “Amidst the various challenges Filipinos face on a daily basis, most of them continue to remain optimistic, with 92% saying they will face the new year with hope,” said Pulse Asia. The sentiment is shared across geographic areas and socio-economic groups





