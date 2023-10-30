91M Filipinos vote in village, youth polls

More than 600,000 council positions were up for grabs in the long-delayed nationwide vote, including the influential post of village captain.While villages are the lowest-level government unit, the council posts are hotly contested because they are used by political parties to cultivate grassroots networks and build a support base for local and general elections.More than 300,000 police officers and soldiers have been deployed to secure polling stations in over 42,000 villages.

In one incident on October 23, two candidates for village councilor and one of their supporters were shot dead in Cotabato City on the restive southern island of Mindanao as they hung campaign posters, police said.In neighboring Maguindanao del Norte province, two schools to be used as polling stations were deliberately set on fire on Saturday, Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia told reporters Sunday.More than 67 million people are registered to vote.

