917Ventures’ KodeGo upskills PAP employees in AWS Cloud practitioner training

KodeGo draws upon its expertise in technology and skillset training to offer a personalized approach that empowers enterprises to align their workforce with vital skills to meet operational objectives.

Its offer of customized programs has allowed KodeGo to establish itself as the preferred partner of companies seeking specific upskilling avenues. KodeGo remains committed to adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of business requirements, reaffirming its dedication to progressive education and training.

“I would like to express our excitement and optimism towards this newly formed partnership with Profiles Asia Pacific. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of empowering individuals and organizations through education and skill development,” said Patty Gaw, Venture Builder of 917Ventures.

PAP sets an ambitious target: to have half of its workforce achieve foundational AWS certification by the close of the year. Elaborating on this aspiration, John Pick, Vice President of PAP, Inc., said, “The program is just the first step in having an AWS-certified dev team. By next year, we want to get at least 25 percent certified at the developer associate level. The cloud practitioner level will hopefully bring 75 percent of us part way there. We aim to have all our applications running on AWS by next year, so the training will put us on track.

The commitment between the two companies was solidified with the recent signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) at PAP’s offices in Ortigas Center, Pasig. KodeGo’s delegation included Gaw; Trisha Pimentel, Business Development Associate; and Cheena Ang, Partnerships Lead. PAP was represented by Pick, and Team Leads Franz Nicart and Rochelle Fernandez.

