917Ventures creates MSME ecosystem to address digitalization woes

, the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) highlighted the need to provide targeted support to MSMEs in fast-tracking technology adoption, digitalization, and automation, to lead to higher productivity and greater innovation.

“One of the most important things we learned in the past few years–and especially for MSMEs– is the importance of digitalization. It not only helps businesses keep up with the times but also ensures that they’re growing at pace with the digital economy,” said Natasha Bautista, 917Ventures’ Head of Growth and Programs. “There is still a lot of room for growth when it comes to increasing digitalization in the Philippines.

"Whether it's providing them with initial capital, helping them get started online, or guiding their expansion to reach a wider audience, our comprehensive suite of solutions provides them with end-to-end support to take them where they want to go," she added.

“Securing capital is often one of the biggest hurdles to starting a business, which is why we created FundSpace–an easy and convenient platform where businesses can get the funds they need at low and flexible interest rates. Through FundSpace, they get cash quickly with its processing time that’s 12 times faster and disbursement that is eight times quicker than usual methods,” Bautista explained.

RUSH enables merchants to create their e-commerce platform, their mobile app, and access to the GCash GLife Marketplace. It also offers an end-to-end loyalty management platform so businesses can continue to delight their customers by creating relevant and rewarding experiences.Once businesses have successfully established their online presence, the next step is to strategically connect with their target audience and guide them toward the point of purchase.

