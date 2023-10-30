880 Bilibid inmates allowed to vote in barangay polls

MANILA — Hundreds of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the New Bilibid Prison cast their votes on Monday for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).A total of 880 PDLs were allowed to vote: 824 PDLs came from the maximum security compound, 48 from the medium security compound, and 8 from the minimum security compound.

The voting should have started at 6 a.m. but because of a delay, the election proper began at around 7:20 a.m. PDLs whose cases are still on appeal are entitled to vote, said Atty. Kimberly Joy Alzate-Cu, election officer of Muntinlupa City.

"Just like in the national elections ang batas diyan kahit nakakulong (the law says even if they are incarcerated), our PDL is also entitled to exercise their right to vote," Alzate-Cu said. "Nagkataon lang po kasi during the national elections pa lang po naka-TRO (temporary restraining order) kasi at sinasabi hindi sila pwede bumoto sa local positions. Ngayon po kasi na-lift 'yung TRO ng Supreme Court kaya po ngayong barangay elections pinapayagan po silang bumoto." headtopics.com

(There was a TRO during the national elections and it says they can't vote for local positions. Because the TRO was lifted by the Supreme Court, they are allowed to vote in this barangay election.) Candidates were allowed to introduce themselves and share their platforms inside the Bilibid during the campaign period, Alzate-Cu said."Kasi may mga along the way po before election day may mga na-release po may naging final po yung judgment kaya hindi na po sila pwede bumoto kaya nareduce po into 880." the election official said.

(Because there are people along the way before election day, there are people who have been released, and the judgment has become final, so they can no longer vote, so it was reduced to 880.)