8 fun Web3 games that are playable now

While many early web3 games focused on play-to-earn, there are increasingly more games that focus on fun and immersive gameplay. Spanning various genres from fast-paced battle royales to strategic card-based gameplay reminiscent of Magic: The Gathering, these games invite blockchain enthusiasts and curious gamers alike to discover the future of gaming.

Curious as to what gaming might look like in the future? Yield Guild Games (YGG) suggests checking out these exciting, new web3 games.Ragnarok Landverse is inspired by the classic MMORPG, Ragnarok Online, retaining its iconic guild wars and community building features. Veterans and new players alike will enjoy the new Adamantine enchantment system and NFT marketplace.

With over 1.5 million global installs, Axie Infinity: Origins is a card-based strategy game where players collect, own, and battle creatures called Axies. Players can take down evil Chimeras in the Adventure mode or challenge other players in the Arena. The game introduces a real-time combat system, free starter Axies, and vertical progression through Rune & Charm crafting. headtopics.com

Watch your favorite content creators and esports athletes try out these games, or even experience them for yourself, at the upcoming YGG Web3 Games Summit (W3GS) from November 18 to 25 at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. YGG will be bringing an exciting lineup of the latest titles for game demos, show matches, competitive esports tournaments, and new content releases.

“W3GS is bringing game developers from all over the world to the Philippines so they can connect with the local Filipino web3 community that is already playing these games. The event will give gamemakers a chance to gauge player reactions and collect feedback before their games are officially launched, while Filipino players get to be the first-ever to discover these games and try them out before anyone else in early access,” explained Spraky, Community Lead at YGG Pilipinas. headtopics.com

