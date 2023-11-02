76ers trade James Harden to Clippers, AP source says

Harden joins Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook to shape a core group of veterans trying to win the Los Angeles Clippers their first NBA title.Even though the trade is not finalized, Harden arrived in Los Angeles before Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic. He was greeted by owner Steve Ballmer when he arrived at Crypto.Com Arena and then met with his new teammates in the locker room. He hugged Russell Westbrook and Paul George upon seeing them. Harden’s No.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Philadelphia 76ers trade star guard James Harden to Los Angeles Clippers, per reportsThe turbulent relationship between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers appears to be over after the team agreed to trade the 10-time All-Star guard to the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Clippers get Harden from 76ers in blockbuster trade: reportsFormer NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden will join the Los Angeles Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a blockbuster trade involving seven players and multiple draft picks, US media reported on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: With James Harden watching, Clippers beat Magic 118-102SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Clippers’ NBA title odds vault with James Harden en routeJames Harden teams up with stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook as the Clippers boost their NBA title chances

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Trade complete: OKC gets first-round swap as Harden heads to ClippersJames Harden has been criticized for forcing his way out of teams – three times now, with the Philadelphia 76ers joining the list

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Harden traded to ClippersDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕