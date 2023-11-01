76ers Joel Embid fined $35K for obscene gestures during victory over Trail Blazers

NEW YORK — Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for repeatedly making an obscene gesture during the 76ers’ victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the penalty Tuesday after Embiid, the league’s reigning MVP, made four WWE-style crotch chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy on Sunday.
The gestures occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter of the Sixers’ 126-98 victory after Embiid took a length-of-the-court pass and made a layup. He finished the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Report: 76ers to trade Harden to ClippersNBA star James Harden is headed for the Los Angeles Clippers after his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, have agreed to trade him, a report said Tuesday.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Reports: 76ers to trade Harden to ClippersNBA star James Harden is headed for the Los Angeles Clippers after his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, have agreed to trade him, a report said Tuesday.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕