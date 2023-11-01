76ers Joel Embid fined $35K for obscene gestures during victory over Trail Blazers

NEW YORK — Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for repeatedly making an obscene gesture during the 76ers’ victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the penalty Tuesday after Embiid, the league’s reigning MVP, made four WWE-style crotch chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy on Sunday.

The gestures occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter of the Sixers’ 126-98 victory after Embiid took a length-of-the-court pass and made a layup. He finished the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: NBA fines 76ers’ Joel Embiid for obscene gestureReigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid gets slapped a $35,000 fine for his crotch chop celebration

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Philadelphia 76ers trade star guard James Harden to Los Angeles Clippers, per reportsThe turbulent relationship between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers appears to be over after the team agreed to trade the 10-time All-Star guard to the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Clippers get Harden from 76ers in blockbuster trade: reportsFormer NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden will join the Los Angeles Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a blockbuster trade involving seven players and multiple draft picks, US media reported on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Report: 76ers to trade Harden to ClippersNBA star James Harden is headed for the Los Angeles Clippers after his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, have agreed to trade him, a report said Tuesday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: NBA: 76ers trade James Harden to Clippers -- reportJames Harden will now be heading back home to Los Angeles.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Reports: 76ers to trade Harden to ClippersNBA star James Harden is headed for the Los Angeles Clippers after his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, have agreed to trade him, a report said Tuesday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕