74% of viral X disinformation on Israel-Hamas war came from ‘verified’ accounts

X AND TWITTER. The logo of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is seen alongside the former logo in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023.released a report on October 19 saying “verified” accounts on X are superspreaders of disinformation about the Israel-Hamas war.

For a modest fee, users on X can pay to be verified on the platform, though without any formal vetting to ensure the users aren't accounts used to spread spam, hate, or as in this case, disinformation or propaganda.

According to a NewsGuard analysis done from October 7 to 14, of the 250 most-engaged posts promoting one of 10 prominent false or unsubstantiated narratives about the war, 186 of the 250 posts – or 74% – were posted by verified X accounts.

NewsGuard listed the following false or unsubstantiated claims, which were shared by verified X accounts:A video shows Israeli or Palestinian children in cages The Saint Porphyrios Orthodox Church in Gaza was destroyed by Israeli bombingCNN staged footage of its news crew under attack in IsraelIsrael staged footage showing the death of a child killed by a Hamas strikeThe report also said posts advancing these falsehoods received 1,349,979 engagements, and were cumulatively viewed over 100

While the report mentions other social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and Facebook, which also have troubles with curbing disinformation about the Israel-Hamas war in much the same way, X was notable because it had– among other roles at the company – after Elon Musk bought Twitter last year.

