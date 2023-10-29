6th EDDYS Awards to honor outstanding Filipino films

The 6th edition of The EDDYS, or Entertainment Editors’ Choice by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd), originally scheduled for October 22, is now happening on November 26 at the Aliw Theater.
In an official statement released by SPEEd, Asis explained that the postponement was necessary due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control. As a result, the date and venue of the awards night were rescheduled. The organizer and producer also extended their apologies to the nominees and everyone involved in the production and the eagerly awaiting audience.
The nominees for Best Film are Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin from Firestarters and Viva Films, Blue Room by Heaven’s Best Entertainment, Eyepoppers Multimedia Service, and Fusee, Doll House by MavX Productions, Family Matters by CineKo Productions, and Nanahimik ang Gabi from Rein Entertainment. headtopics.com
In the Best Actress category, the contenders are Kim Chiu (Always), Max Eigenmann (12 Weeks), Janine Guttierez (Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin), Nadine Lustre (Greed), Heaven Peralejo (Nanahimik ang Gabi), and Rose Van Ginkel (Kitty K-7).
The Best Supporting Actress nominees include Mylene Dizon (Family Matters), Matet de Leon (An Inconvenient Love), Althea Ruedas (Doll House), Ruby Ruiz (Ginhawa), and Nikki Valdez (Family Matters).
