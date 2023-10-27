67 Pinoys, 10 Chinese caught looting warehouse

BOC operatives “received information from a well-placed asset that there was an ongoing theft in a Pasay warehouse we have previously sealed and padlocked,” the agency said in a statement.

Last Oct. 26, the agency dispatched a team from its intellectual property rights division to go to the warehouse along M. Acosta street in Barangay 77.BOC operatives caught some of the 67 Filipinos and 10 Chinese “breaking the BOC seal and carrying the forfeited illicit goods from the upper floors down to the ground floor.”The goods were “all accounted for” after inventory, the agency said.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said the agency should "ensure that these seized items remain in our custody until the cases are done and we are instructed by the proper courts on how to go about disposing or liquidating them."

