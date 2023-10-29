66 Cagayan de Oro candidates unchallenged in barangay, SK elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Sixty-six candidates in the October 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in Cagayan de Oro have no opponents. Of the 66 unopposed candidates, 12 are running for barangay chairperson, eight for SK chairperson, and 46 for SK members.Those running for barangay chairperson without opponents are in Barangay Nazareth, Barangay Taglimao, Barangay 1, Barangay 3, Barangay 4, Barangay 10, Barangay 16, Barangay 20, Barangay 24, Barangay 28, Barangay 38, and Barangay 40.

All 80 barangays have enough candidates for the seven members of the barangay council. However, there are 46 unchallenged candidates for SK membership in various barangays. Lawyer Ramil Acol, the Comelec officer for Cagayan de Oro’s 2nd District, said unfilled youth council positions due to a lack of candidates would be filled up. headtopics.com

Acol said even unopposed candidates must undergo the election process by garnering at least one vote, and such votes must be canvassed before proclaiming the winner by the election board. In Bayabas, there are 77 candidates, with six vying for the village chief position, 39 for the seven seats in the village council, four for SK chairperson, and 28 for the seven-member youth council.

However, in Carmen, the city’s largest barangay in terms of population, land area, and income, only two candidates are competing for the village chief position, and three for the youth council’s top post. There are 43 candidates in the race for barangay and youth council seats. headtopics.com

