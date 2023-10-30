63 liquor ban violators held in Eastern Visayas

The Police Regional Office-8 reported that 58 of these individuals were arrested in two drinking sprees in Ormoc City on Sunday; one was arrested also on Sunday in Paranas, Samar, and four were held in Naval, Biliran early Monday.

Police arrested the violators in Ormoc City inside the Pier Capitan Resto Bar and Grill in District 12 around 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. Of the 58, arrested, 50 are from Ormoc City. The rest are from nearby Merida, Albuera, Baybay City, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, and Cebu City.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is imposing a nationwide liquor ban from October 29 to 30 under Resolution 10924, which means that purchasing and drinking alcohol is prohibited. “The primary objective of the liquor ban during elections is to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. By preventing incidents of violence, vote-buying, and undue influence related to alcohol consumption, the government aims to create a peaceful and fair environment for voters to express their choices,” said PNP-Eastern Visayas acting regional director Police Brig. Gen. Reynaldo Pawid. headtopics.com

Only foreign tourists in hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other similar establishments certified by the Department of Tourism as"tourist-oriented" are exempted from the ban. Violators will be punished with a jail time of one to six years without probation, along with a permanent ban from public office.

Meanwhile, the Comelec said the opening of 3,813 voting centers in Eastern Visayas is generally peaceful. In a few areas, the Comelec observed a delay in the updating of status election paraphernalia delivery due to poor signal. headtopics.com

Earlier, the regional police office deployed more police officers to 491 barangays identified as election areas of concern two days before the BSKE.

