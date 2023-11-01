60% of Pinoys have part-time jobs

Of the respondents involved in part-time work, 84 percent said the ongoing economic downturn has led to shifts in spending behavior. The study also found that in terms of juggling multiple part-time jobs, women are likely to have a single part-time job, while men are more inclined to have two or more part-time positions.

“This illustrates a willingness among Filipinos to exchange time for financial stability in their younger years. As individuals age, their focus tends to shift towards the importance of time and achieving a better work-life balance,” Agile Data Solutions said.

Results of the survey also found that call center roles top the list of part-time positions that Filipino workers look for, closely followed by virtual assistant roles, service crew positions, information technology roles, and sales positions, respectively.

The survey was rolled out online from July to September to 1,000 Filipino participants aged 18 and above through the Hustle PH app, a data-gathering platform.At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!

The Asian Development Bank is providing a loan amounting to $12 million for Buskowitz Solar Inc. to support the development...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.