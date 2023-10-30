60 nabbed after mob storms airport in Dagestan

LOOKING FOR JEWS. This frame grab taken from video footage posted on the Telegram channel @askrasul on Sunday shows protesters on the apron area of an airport in Makhachkala. A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran the airport in Russia’s Caucasus republic of Dagestan, after rumors spread that a flight was arriving from Israel. AFP

Nine police officers were injured while trying to restore order and two of them were admitted to hospital, the interior ministry said. The independent Russian media outlet Sota said it was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later.

Several local Telegram channels showed photos and videos of dozens of men waiting outside the airport to stop cars. Prominent figures in Dagestan have spoken in support of Palestine and against Israel since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border, indiscriminately killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians and kidnapping 239 others, according to the latest Israeli tallies. headtopics.com

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said: “The United States vigorously condemns the antisemitic protests in Dagestan, Russia. “But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive the appropriate assessment from law enforcement. This will be done.”

