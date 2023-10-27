6 steps to pull off Cruella Halloween costume

In 'Cruella,' we see the titular character, played by Emma Stone, as a young fashion designer looking to make her mark in the industry. With her daring and elaborate designs and a daring group of thieves by her side, little will stand in the way of her success.Time to bring out that old Halloween costume or create a new, all-original one.

Decide on a look or theme. Once you’ve done this, expand on your design. If you want to dress up like Cruella De Vil, the bad girl who wants to steal puppies in 101 Dalmatians, go for gold sequined pants and leather motorcycle-style jacket. A black dress will also do.

Accessorize. Nothing mimics the Cruella look more than coming in a white fur coat and holding a cigarette holder with confidence. If this isn’t your way of standing out for Halloween, you can wear necklaces, bandanas, belts and bangles for that gypsy look. Get an old broom to complement your witch attire. headtopics.com

Use the power of makeup. The Cruella look is easy: dark, green smokey eyeshadow with winged liner, heavy contouring and a deep red lipstick. Is it fate, coincidence or brilliant marketing when David Licauco and Jak Roberto both came as Roronoa Zoro at the recent...

