6 other Philippines-China projects delayed; Senate reviewing deals

“We convened an oversight on ODA, so I know that many of the ODA-funded projects are delayed due to the implementation of the right of way and bidding,” Gatchalian said over the weekend in Filipino in an interview with radio dzBB.

The six China projects funded under ODA are the Mindanao Railway Project Tagum-Davao-Digos segment; closed-circuit television project in the cities of Marikina, Parañaque, Pasig, San Juan and Valenzuela; New Centennial Water Source — Kaliwa Dam Project; Philippine National Railways South Long Haul Project or the PNR Bicol; Samal Island-Davao City Connector project and the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project.

The Department of Finance earlier informed Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian that the Philippines’ request for ODA from Beijing for the P83-billion Mindanao Railway Phase 1 was being pulled out.“China’s grace period is shorter with only five to seven years compared to Japan with five to almost 10 years, which means (with China) we would need to immediately pay and it would be more expensive. Let’s compare the economics, it is cheaper in Japan,” he explained. headtopics.com

As for the conflict between China and the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea, Gatchalian said the conflict could possibly have something to do with delays in China-funded projects.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioThe Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting is getting ready with a large team of 250,000 to 300,000 across the country...

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that having too many poll watchers is a sign of vote buying and barangay and Sangguniang...

Is the Philippines a puppet in US-China rivalry?First of Two Parts Read more ⮕

US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pactsThe defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States have committed to “redouble efforts” to strengthen coordination and interoperability of the two nations’ armed forces as well as to modernize the Philippine military. Read more ⮕

Philippines abstains from UN resolution calling for Israel-Hamas ‘humanitarian truce’'As we would condemn all terrorist attacks, the resolution does not mention nor condemn the terrorist attack of October 7 by Hamas leading to the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as Filipinos,' Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo... Read more ⮕

In the Philippines, religion plays big role in Israel-Hamas discussionDifferent interpretations of Israel’s biblical significance, Islamophobic rhetoric, and criticisms of Zionism influence online conversations on Israel and Palestine Read more ⮕

Coach Panda clarifies 'last chapter' of RSG PhilippinesEmotions were high at the conclusion of the lower bracket semifinals of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 as RSG Philippines were eliminated from the competition after suffering a 1-3 defeat at the hands of defending champion ECHO. Read more ⮕

Why the Philippines abstained from UN call for truce in GazaA total of 120 members voted in favor of the humanitarian truce resolution, while 14 others voted against it. Read more ⮕